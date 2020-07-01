Tillman R. Jackson
Jones County, Georgia- Tillman Jackson, Sr., 78, of Plentitude Church Road, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am , in the funeral home chapel with interment at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Mr Jackson was born March 10, 1942, in Macon and had lived in Jones County for the past thirty years. He was the son of the late Robert T. Jackson and Rosa Bell Williams Jackson. Mr Jackson honorably served his country with the United States Air Force and was a retired Area Maintenance Technician for The United States Postal Service. He was preceded in death by a son: Tilllman "Timmy" Jackson, Jr. and two brothers: Bruce Jackson and Sandy Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife: Judy Jones-Jackson; daughters: Debra Bryant and Vicky L. Jackson; brother: Bobby Jackson; sister: Debbi Wilford; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 212 Plentitude Church Road in Jones County.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mr Jackson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Tillman R. Jackson
Jones County, Georgia- Tillman Jackson, Sr., 78, of Plentitude Church Road, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am , in the funeral home chapel with interment at Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Mr Jackson was born March 10, 1942, in Macon and had lived in Jones County for the past thirty years. He was the son of the late Robert T. Jackson and Rosa Bell Williams Jackson. Mr Jackson honorably served his country with the United States Air Force and was a retired Area Maintenance Technician for The United States Postal Service. He was preceded in death by a son: Tilllman "Timmy" Jackson, Jr. and two brothers: Bruce Jackson and Sandy Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife: Judy Jones-Jackson; daughters: Debra Bryant and Vicky L. Jackson; brother: Bobby Jackson; sister: Debbi Wilford; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 212 Plentitude Church Road in Jones County.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mr Jackson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Tillman R. Jackson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.