Tim Harden, Sr.
December 27, 1926 - February 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Deacon Tim Harden will be 12:00 noon Thursday, March 5, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with burial at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Harden retired from Robins Air Force Base and was a U. S. Army Veteran.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Joanne Harden Staten.
Survivors: wife, Mrs. Mary Frances Harden; children, Evelyn (Anthony) Radford, Timothy (Dorothea) Harden, Jr., Mary Ann (Michael) Johnson, and Helen Harden; 10 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Margaret Smith; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family contact: 3378 Mohawk Road.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Tim Harden, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020