Timiko Lamar
August 14, 1974 - May 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Timiko Lamar, 45, are 2:00PM, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Lamar and Lavonda Smith Lamar; son, George L. Gibson. She is survived by her children, Jamarco D. Gibson, Sr. (Liz), Antonio Jones, Chandra Jones; two grandchildren, Jamarco D. Gibson, Jr. and Lamar Alexander Jones. Public viewing will be held 1PM-4PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon


View the online memorial for Timiko Lamar


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
HICKS & Sons Mortuary
JUN
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
