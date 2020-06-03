Timiko Lamar
August 14, 1974 - May 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Timiko Lamar, 45, are 2:00PM, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Lamar and Lavonda Smith Lamar; son, George L. Gibson. She is survived by her children, Jamarco D. Gibson, Sr. (Liz), Antonio Jones, Chandra Jones; two grandchildren, Jamarco D. Gibson, Jr. and Lamar Alexander Jones. Public viewing will be held 1PM-4PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
View the online memorial for Timiko Lamar
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.