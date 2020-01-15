Mr. Timothy Edward Braswell
7/15/1951 - 1/13/2020
Valley, Alabama- Timothy Edward Braswell went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1951 to Edward and Sara Braswell. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jennifer Sherwood Braswell; his son Kent (Paige) Braswell; his parents Edward and Sara Braswell; his siblings Alan (Donna) Braswell, Emily (Rick) Aceituno, and Joel (Lori) Braswell; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
The visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Opelika from 10 AM until Noon with the service to follow at Noon, Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
He was a 1969 graduate of A.R. Willingham Senior High School for Boys, 1974 graduate of West Georgia College with a B.A. in Geology. He was employed at ETA Data Direct in Opelika AL.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church Opelika Building Fund.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
View the online memorial for Mr. Timothy Edward Braswell
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020