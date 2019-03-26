Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Timothy John Leskosky

November 12 1959 - March 24 2019

Macon, GA- Timothy John Leskosky passed away March 24, 2019 in Big Fork, Montana. Tim loved the nature of Montana. He would send countless pictures of Montana's beauty to his children. He loved to travel to beautiful places and to hunt and fish. Tim was known for his bear hugs, contagious laugh, and generous heart. He had a great love for his family business, LJL Truck Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis John Leskosky and Nancy Sutton Leskosky Brown. He is survived by his children: Sutton Boling (Lance) of Atlanta, Georgia; Link McNure (Trevor) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Mac Leskosky of Macon, Georgia; his brother, Bryan Leskosky (Lauren) of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister, Kathryn Grigg (Bill) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and his brother, Tony Leskosky of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his nephew, Lou Leskosky of Warner Robins, Georgia; his nephew, Zack Leskosky (Mary) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his nephew, Sam Leskosky (Ashley) of Paducah, Kentucky; and his niece, Hannah Leskosky of Washington, DC.

The Leskosky family wishes to thank their friends and family for all their love and support over the years. The memorial service will take place Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church (1290 College Street, Macon). Beth Dunwody will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Centenary United Methodist (1290 College Street Macon, Georgia 31210) or Flathead Montana CASA, an organization Tim cared about (1203 U.S highway 2 W Ste 37, Kalispell, Montana 59901,





