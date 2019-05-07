Timothy M. "Tim" Davison

Guest Book
  • "Prayers for my friend Sanyekia and her family in this time..."
    - Tiara Woodford
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Amy Clowers - Nixon
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage @ Houston UMC
4116 Houston Ave
Obituary
Timothy M. "Tim" Davison
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Timothy M. "Tim" Davison will be held 2 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Heritage @ Houston UMC, 4116 Houston Ave. Pastor Dexter Maxwell will officiate. Interment services will follow at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Davison, 51, passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Gloria Davison; two children, Sanyekia Davison and Aquilia Ringwood; mother, Annie Ruth Davison; father, Hubert Davison; three brothers; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 4580 Elkan Ave., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019
