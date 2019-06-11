Timothy Mark Owens (1973 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Amyie Mathis
  • "Mrs. Owens, I am so sorry for your loss! Praying you are..."
    - Hunter Benson
  • "I know you are rejoicing in heaven with your mom and..."
    - Russ Dillard
  • " Mark ,Very sorry of your loss, our prayers are for ..."
    - Juanita (thacker ) Klementovich
  • "Mark, we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. Our..."
    - Cecil (Bud) and Sandy Hutchinson
Service Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-4266
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Smarr, GA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
New Providence Baptist Church
Smarr, GA
View Map
Obituary
Timothy Mark Owens
August 23, 1973 - June 9, 2019
Tifton, GA- Timothy Mark Owens passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr, GA. Rev. Brian Moore will officiate. Burial will be private in Tift Memorial Gardens, Tifton, Georgia. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Timothy was born August 23, 1973, in Ashburn, Georgia. His mother, Peggy Lamb Owens preceded him in death. He was employed with Owens TCG.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Owens of Tifton; son, Cole Duncan of Forsyth; father, Mark Owens of Tifton; and sister, Stephanie Rowland of Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019
