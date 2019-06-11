Timothy Mark Owens
August 23, 1973 - June 9, 2019
Tifton, GA- Timothy Mark Owens passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr, GA. Rev. Brian Moore will officiate. Burial will be private in Tift Memorial Gardens, Tifton, Georgia. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Timothy was born August 23, 1973, in Ashburn, Georgia. His mother, Peggy Lamb Owens preceded him in death. He was employed with Owens TCG.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Owens of Tifton; son, Cole Duncan of Forsyth; father, Mark Owens of Tifton; and sister, Stephanie Rowland of Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Timothy Mark Owens
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019