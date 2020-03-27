Timothy Michael Sneed
December 22, 1961 - March 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- It was early on the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020, when Tim Sneed passed away at home with his loving wife, children, and amazing sister at his bedside. He was 58 years old.
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Sneed at Magnolia Park Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, and for friends who would like to celebrate his life from a distance, the services for Mr. Sneed will stream live online from the McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
For Tim's full obituary and to sign the Online Registry for the family, please go to www.mcculloughfh.com. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2020