Timothy Steven Johnson

December 13, 1952 - April 18, 2019

Forsyth, GA- Timothy Steven Johnson passed away Thursday April 18, 2019 peacefully at his home at 9:10 pm. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. A private burial for family will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Danny Clark will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.

Steve Johnson was born December 13th, 1952 in Forsyth, Ga. His father, Thomas Olin Johnson and mother, Patricia Josephine Ivey preceded him in death. He was employed by Georgia Power for 44 years and retired as a Senior Trainer for the Distribution Control Center.

He spent a lifetime in Christian fellowship as an active contributor to his church families over the years through sharing both his extreme musical talent for the piano, organ and trumpet to gospel music for church functions and services as well as his technical and organizational skills for fundraising, charity and growth of the communities in which he resided over the years.

Outside the church he was always generous with his time, skill and support to friends, family and the community. He was always ready to lend his support in any way he could. He donated much of his time and resources as a labor of love to the Rose Theater and the Backlot Players with sound and lighting work.

Survivors include his wife of forty years, Saundra Lee Daniell Johnson; three sons and their spouses, Joel Johnson, Scott and Ricki Johnson, and Randy and Brittany Johnson; four grandchildren, Marissa, Ryan, Malaki, and Warrick Johnson; two brothers and their spouses, Chris and Terri Gilstrap and Keith and Kelli Gilstrap.

In lieu of flowers, please make your gift to the Steve Johnson Memory Fund care of the Rose Theater, 23 West Johnston Street, Forsyth, GA 31029.

