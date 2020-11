Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Thompson

July 15, 1976 - November 12, 2020

Macon , Georgia - Graveside service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden 2700 Midway Road, Lizella.

Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.