Todd Pound
1962 - 2020
Todd Pound
March 7, 1962 - June 8, 2020
Eastman, GA- Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Gidden's Gift Holiness Church Cemetery, 393 Middle Ground Church Road, Eastman, GA 31023. Viewing and Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 1:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Rollins Funeral Home, 424 Pine Street, Eastman, GA 31023, 478-374-2797


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gidden's Gift Holiness Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rollins Funeral Home
424 Pine St
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-2797
