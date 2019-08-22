Todd Wayne "Wolf" Jones
03/10/1968 - 08/18/2019
Crawford County, GA- Todd Wayne "Wolf" Jones, 51, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A visitation will be held for family and friends beginning at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Burial will be private.
Born in Lake Worth, Florida, Todd served in the United States Air Force and was employed with Veritiv Trucking. He loved animals and could never turn away a stray. His family and friends agreed he had a "Heart of Gold". He enjoyed riding his bike and was very active in the biking community.
Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Filkins. Survivors include his parents, Eston and Mary Lou Jones of Eastman; son, Jonathan Yaughn (Alissa) of Climax; step daughter, Taylor Woodie of Climax; brothers, Scott Deese (Glenda) of Ona, FL, Keith Sinclair (Rhonda) of Okeechobee, FL, Kevin Deese (Melissa) of Okeechobee, FL, and Phillip Sinclair (Alex Webb) of St. Petersburg, FL; sisters. Traci Swanson (Dennis) of Mt. Dora, FL, Gail Branch (Bob) of Patoka, FL. and Valerie Blackwell (James) of Orlando, FL; girlfriend, Patty Barton of Perry; ex wife, Louisa Good (Scott) of Climax; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, and many other family members and close friends.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019