Mr. Tom Canion
December 10, 1935 - October 13, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Home-Going service for Mr. Tom Canion will be held Monday October 21, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church.
He will forever be remembered by his children Ruth Boykin (Jerry), Fannie Grant, Thomas Canion, Eugene Canion, Mello Canion-Cone, Anthony Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday October 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
View the online memorial for Mr. Tom Canion
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019