Tom Canion (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Canion.
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Tom Canion
December 10, 1935 - October 13, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Home-Going service for Mr. Tom Canion will be held Monday October 21, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church.
He will forever be remembered by his children Ruth Boykin (Jerry), Fannie Grant, Thomas Canion, Eugene Canion, Mello Canion-Cone, Anthony Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday October 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.


View the online memorial for Mr. Tom Canion
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.