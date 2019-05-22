Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home 1411 E Union St Vienna , GA 31092 (229)-268-2311 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Smyrna Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Smyrna Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



December 26, 1944 - May 18, 2019

Vienna, GA- James Thomas (Tom) Howard, 74, of Vienna passed away May 18, 2019 at home on his family farm. Visitation will be at Smyrna Baptist Church on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 2:00 pm.

Mr. Howard was the son of the late Ray and Margaret Bryson Howard. His daughter, Laura Howard Walker, preceded him in death.

Survivors include: wife, Jackie Howard of Vienna; daughter, Stacy Tolbert (Todd) of Forsyth; son, Jay Reid (Kimberly) of Americus; daughter, Telisa Asaro (Daniele) of Bonaire; son, Christopher Howard (Amber) of Bangor, ME; chosen son, Jeff Floyd (Deana) of Vienna; sister, Joyce Ambrose of Cordele; chosen brother, Don Childress of Hawkinsville; nine grandchildren, Derek Walker, Dustin Walker, Connor Tolbert, Neal Tolbert, Peyton Cunningham, Anita Howard, Corrine Howard, Blake Floyd, and Stephen Floyd; three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Howard graduated from Vienna High School in 1962 and attended Brewton Parker College and ABAC. In addition to raising livestock on his family's centennial farm, he was an experienced antiques collector and dealer.

Mr. Howard devoted his life to answering God's call by preaching and leading the music at many churches throughout south Georgia. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1964 and last pastored at Alpha Baptist Church in Leesburg, Georgia. He eagerly welcomed every opportunity to share the message of God's salvation in his daily walks with others. He loved southern gospel music and sang in two gospel groups, the Bond Servants and the Gospel Joymakers.

Mr. Howard never missed an opportunity to help a fellow person, whether friend or stranger. He enjoyed picking through antique shops and spending time at the beach. His legacy includes his Christian faith and compassion, unconditional devotion to his family, and playful sense of humor and story-telling.

The family requests donations to Alpha Baptist Church, 182 Academy Avenue North, Leesburg, Georgia, 31763 or Pruitt Health Hospice at 708 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, Georgia 31015.

Friends may register online at

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.





