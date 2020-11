Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tom's life story with friends and family

Share Tom's life story with friends and family

Tom Wilson Causey, Jr.

September 12, 1952 - November 15, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Services for Tom Wilson Causey, Jr. are 12:00 P.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary. Interment is 11:00A.M., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville.

Survivors include: wife, Bonita Causey; children, Tomisha Roundtree, Tomario Causey, Angelique Rocker and Bryce Causey; three grandchildren; siblings, William Causey and Helen Causey; and other relatives.

Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store