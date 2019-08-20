Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 10:00 AM Sanctuary at Broad Street Baptist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Sanctuary at Broad Street Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



HAWKINSVILLE, GA- Tommie McClung Fowler, 71, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at Broad Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201 or Samaritan's Purse Ministries, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Tommie moved to Houston County in 1962, was a 1966 graduate of Perry High School, and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Georgia College. Inching her way into the business world, she worked as a secretary/clerk at Cawthon Ford Tractor Company and Perry Jr. High School then became a teller at Pulaski Banking Co. Tommie eventually began working in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base and retired as a Contracting Specialist. During her time at RAFB, she went back to school and earned her Master's of Business Administration from Wesleyan College. Tommie loved and enjoyed spending time with her children, of whom she was so proud, and her grandchildren, especially taking the 3 grandsons to the movies when they were younger. Through the years, she became quite involved and a strong believer in several philanthropic causes including Samaritan's Purse, , Pregnancy Crisis Center, and rescuing as many dogs as she could. She was a member of Broad Street Baptist Church and loved her church family. Tommie was preceded in death by her parents, Wermer and Lillian McClung; her brother, David Forehand; and her son-in-law, Marc Martin.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Tommie are her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Kenneth Lamar Fowler of Hawkinsville; her children, Brian Fowler (Julie) of Hawkinsville and Robin Martin of Perry; her grandchildren, Nathan Fowler, Daniel Martin, and Levi Martin; her great-grandson, Zach Fowler; her step-sisters, Mary Monk, Wanda Limper (Ron), and Pat Texler; and many nieces, nephews, and "In-laws."

