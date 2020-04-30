Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommie Lee Jones. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Tommie Lee Jones

March 26, 1942 - April 14, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia- Tommie Lee Jones went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Mr. Jones, also known as Mr. T, Mr. Tommie, Daddy, Papa, or Uncle Tom, was a man with a golden heart who always shared a friendly greeting. He retired from Robins Air Force Base after 41 years, 39 of which were spent working at the Class Six Package Store on base where he formed a very special friendship with Harrell Holmes. He loved attending church services and Sunday school classes at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church. Following worship, Tommie looked forward to visiting with a group of friends including Robert Gilbert, Jack Doster, Carl Chaney, and Charles Richardson, and they would spend time catching up with one another. He enjoyed filling his free time working on cars, watching classic westerns, doing word search puzzles, and anything sports related; he especially enjoyed watching wrestling and basketball.

Tommie loved family. He loved each and every one of his grand and great-grandchildren; his grandson, Antonio changed his life. He also loved his siblings, nephews, and nieces. He had many friends and he cherished special bonds with his son-in-love, Wade Brown, his cousins by marriage, Will Scott and Willie Henry "Pike" Scott, and his neighbor, James Jackson. He also adored his cat, "Stripe."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Harris and Mattie Pearl Jones; and siblings, Georgia Ann (Gilbert) Murchison of Roberta, GA; and the late Annie Jo Phillips of Americus, GA.

Tommie Lee Jones is survived by his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Bernice Scott Jones, and their children (they were blessed with two sets of twins), Lemar Jones (Dannielle) of Warner Robins, GA, Lynnette Brown (Wade) of Warner Robins, GA, Sheree Finley (Alvin) of Montgomery, AL, and Sherell Hickman (Anthony) of Rockledge, FL; and siblings, John Jones (Gladys), Clara

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions still in place regarding gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service for Mr. Jones on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Those who wish to participate and join the family in witnessing this celebration of life may view via the Facebook Live streaming of his service at the above listed time on the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page

The family invites you to celebrate in a Parade of Life honoring Mr. Jones starting at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The parade will meet in the Family Dollar parking lot at the Northgate Plaza on North Davis Drive and will pass the Jones' Residence at 2:30 p.m. No one will leave their vehicle and donations will be accepted in lieu of flowers.

www.mcculloughfh.com

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020

