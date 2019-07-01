Lt. Col. Tommy Earl Dominey, USAF (Ret.)
February 11, 1947 - June 29, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Tommy Dominey, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Born in Crisp County, Georgia, Tommy was the son of the late Melvin Thomas Dominey and Lula Jane Nobles Dominey. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service. Tommy then worked as a civil servant on Robins Air Force Base until his second and final retirement in 2009.
A man of unwavering faith, Tommy was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Centerville, GA. He was highly competitive and gave his very best in everything he did. He had an ingenious gift for fixing things and was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding great joy in the simple pleasure of being outdoors. He was extremely loyal to family and friends and was loved and admired by everyone. Tommy had a heart of gold, a giving spirit and an endless desire to help others in any way he could. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, and he will be truly missed by all of those who were lucky enough to know him.
He will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 49 years, Janice Denny Dominey; children, Scott Russell Dominey of Warner Robins, Alan Drew Dominey of Atlanta; granddaughter, Delilah Grace Dominey; siblings, Melvin Dominey, Jr. (Patricia) of North Augusta, South Carolina, James Dominey (Monica) of Valdosta, Tim Dominey of Oconee, Gail Rikard (Craig) and Nell Dominey, both of Valdosta.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Dominey will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Dominey will be laid to rest in Union Baptist Church Cemetery located at 4267 Cemetery Road in Pitts, Georgia (31072) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lt. Col. Tommy Earl Dominey, USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019