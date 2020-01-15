Tommy Glenn Kitchens
August 11,1961 - January 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Tommy Glenn Kitchens, 58, of Macon, passed away, Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00PM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola. The family will greet friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, also at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tommy Glenn Kitchens
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020