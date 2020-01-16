Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Glenn Kitchens. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hart's Chapel of the Cupola Funeral service 1:00 PM Hart's Chapel of the Cupola Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Glenn Kitchens

August 11, 1965 - January 10, 2020

Macon, GA- Mr. Tommy Glenn Kitchens, 54, of Macon, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00PM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend John Haney officiating. The family will greet friends at Hart's at the Cupola Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery.

Glenn was hired February 28, 2003 as a Maintenance Mechanic I at the Amerson Water Treatment Plant under the direction of Mr. Chester Stewart and Mr. Gary McCoy. He continued to excel in this position and was later promoted to a Maintenance Mechanic II in March of 2007 and eventually to Building and Grounds Supervisor in November of 2018. Glenn was very proud of his promotion to this position of Building and Grounds Supervisor. He rolled up his sleeves and jumped into the job with both feet quickly, making positive improvements in the operations of Building and Grounds.

Many of his colleagues at the MWA had the opportunity to work with Glenn, whether in his role as a Maintenance Mechanic or as the Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. His character spoke volumes to the fact that he was truly a caring person who went above and beyond to render assistance to his fellow colleagues in their time of need. Mr. Tommy Glenn Kitchens was more than a colleague, he was a lasting friend to everyone at the Macon Water Authority and he will truly be missed. In addition to the MWA, Glenn cared a great deal about his neighbors and the entire Belview Community, where he lived for several years.

Glenn enjoyed fishing and doing landscape. He is survived by his niece, Dawn Kitchens Kelley of Macon; nephew, David Kitchens, Jr. of Macon; special friend, Alicia Austin of Macon; co-workers and friends of Macon Water Authority; and several nieces and nephews.

Please visit

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Tommy Glenn Kitchens





Tommy Glenn KitchensAugust 11, 1965 - January 10, 2020Macon, GA- Mr. Tommy Glenn Kitchens, 54, of Macon, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00PM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend John Haney officiating. The family will greet friends at Hart's at the Cupola Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery.Glenn was hired February 28, 2003 as a Maintenance Mechanic I at the Amerson Water Treatment Plant under the direction of Mr. Chester Stewart and Mr. Gary McCoy. He continued to excel in this position and was later promoted to a Maintenance Mechanic II in March of 2007 and eventually to Building and Grounds Supervisor in November of 2018. Glenn was very proud of his promotion to this position of Building and Grounds Supervisor. He rolled up his sleeves and jumped into the job with both feet quickly, making positive improvements in the operations of Building and Grounds.Many of his colleagues at the MWA had the opportunity to work with Glenn, whether in his role as a Maintenance Mechanic or as the Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. His character spoke volumes to the fact that he was truly a caring person who went above and beyond to render assistance to his fellow colleagues in their time of need. Mr. Tommy Glenn Kitchens was more than a colleague, he was a lasting friend to everyone at the Macon Water Authority and he will truly be missed. In addition to the MWA, Glenn cared a great deal about his neighbors and the entire Belview Community, where he lived for several years.Glenn enjoyed fishing and doing landscape. He is survived by his niece, Dawn Kitchens Kelley of Macon; nephew, David Kitchens, Jr. of Macon; special friend, Alicia Austin of Macon; co-workers and friends of Macon Water Authority; and several nieces and nephews.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close