Tommy Glenn Whittington
October 17, 1960 - August 29, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Tommy Glenn Whittington, 59, of Macon, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Tom George Whittington and Martha Cone Whittington. He was a welder with Prince Sheetmetal in Macon. He loved the Allman Brothers, Harley Davidson's and he may have just have been the last Midnight Rider.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Whittington, Brothers, Marty Whittington(Amanda Stocks), and Shane Whittington(Jessica); grandchildren, Colby Whittington and Keylee Boggs.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tommy Glenn Whittington
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019