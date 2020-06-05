Tommy Godfrey
1951 - 2020
Tommy Godfrey
May 29, 1951 - June 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Thomas "Tommy" R. Godfrey, 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.
Tommy was born May 29, 1951 in Dooly County, Georgia to the late Rufus and Sybil Godfrey. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force for four years. Tommy retired from Pactiv LLC in Macon, Georgia after 35 years. He later worked at Preferred Trophies. He was a loving husband, father, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rhonda Godfrey; his son, David Godfrey of Warner Robins; three brothers; a sister; and many nieces and nephews.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
