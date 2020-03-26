Tommy "T. J." Joyner
04/06/1948 - 03/23/2020
Fort Valley, GA- Thomas Lynwood Joyner Jr., 71, died Tuesday, March 23, 2020. Family will have a private graveside service in Oaklawn Cemetery, with Pastor Dave Watrous officiating. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at Tommy's church, Faith Life Family Church in Warner Robins.
Born in Fort Valley to the late Thomas Lynwood Joyner Sr. and Pearl Hancock Joyner, Tommy retired from BellSouth and while working full time, owned and operated a VCR repair shop. He loved to sing and formed a band called "T. J. and the Denver Gamblers". They recorded an album titled "Taking Chances". As recently as last year, he was still singing and playing at the Powersville Opry. He was a devoted husband, father, and "Papa" to his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sandra Joyner; their daughters, Shannon Tharpe (Jeff) of Fort Valley and "Tommi' Lynn Manning (Larry) of Marietta; grandchildren, Aaron Tharpe, Nicole Manning, and Matthew Manning; sister, Lynda Joyner of Fort Valley; and brother, Gary Joyner (Belinda) of Fort Valley. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Tharpe and granddaughter, Natalie Manning.
In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests donations be made to Chavis House in Augusta by going to www.burnfoundation.net. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020