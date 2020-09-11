Tommy Lee Askew, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Tommy Lee Askew, Sr. will be 1 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Henry C. Fickling will officiate. Mr. Askew, 72, passed Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Survivors includes his five children, Pamela (David Jr.) Rivers; Tommy Askew, Jr.; Robin (Michelle) Askew, Sr.; Ethan (Ayanda) Askew, Sr, and Justin Askew; brother, Calvin (Janice) Searcy; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Tommy Lee Askew, Sr.