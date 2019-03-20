Tommy McKenzie
|
Ivey, GA- Mr. Thomas Hubert (Tommy) McKenzie, 69, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 1:00PM in Ivey Baptist Church with Rev. Freddie Hogg officiating. Interment will follow at 3 PM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM.
IN LIEU of flowers, contributions can be made for Sitter Services at Pine Point Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Son of the late Angus and Mary Thomas McKenzie, Tommy was a native of Pinehurst, NC, but had made his home in Gordon most of his adult life. Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Riley McKenzie and son, Hubert C. McKenzie, he was retired as a Manager of Services and Parts in the Macon and Middle Georgia area. Mr. McKenzie was a mechanically inclined car enthusiast, enjoyed traveling to car shows and was a member of Ivey Baptist Church.
Survivors include his Son and Daughter-in-law: Sam (Beth) McKenzie of Macon; Daughter and Son-in-law: Leanna (William) Jaco of Chapin, SC; Sister: Rosemary (Hugh) Foskey-Eatonton; Brother and Sister-in-law: Ed (Becky) Riley-Sandersville; Father-in-law: Ed (Elnora) Riley-Gordon
Granddaughter: Maggie Jaco; Grandson: Baby Boy Jaco; and A number of nieces and nephews; Best Friend of many years: Danny (Glenda) Young-Ivey
Tommy McKenzie
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019