Tommy Ray Hunter
1951 - 2020
Tommy Ray Hunter
October 21, 1951 - September 5, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Tommy Ray Hunter, 68, passed away September 5, 2020.
He was the son of the late George and Clara Hunter and was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tommy spent 27 years with the City of Warner Robins as a fireman. For his service to the community, Tommy received a key to the city. He is also a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Tommy's hands were never idle. He loved to woodwork, weld and do steel work. His other passions were fishing and traveling. Tommy was also a music enthusiast who enjoyed playing his guitar.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Pam Hunter; daughters, Jessica Hunter of Kathleen, Jennifer Underwood of Kathleen, and Julie Anthony (Brian) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Garrett Hunter, Julia Hunter, Josh Underwood, Hunter Anthony and Gannon Anthony; great grandchild, Kingston Clark, brother, Gary Hunter (Lynn) of Rowland, North Carolina; and nine fur babies.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tommy's memory to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Suite A, Macon, GA 31201 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
