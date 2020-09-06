Tony Cooper
September 8, 1962 - September 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Tony Cooper was born a traveler and has started a new journey in his travels as he passed from this Earth to the next on September 1, 2020.
Tony's family was traveling with the carnival around the South, when Tony was born in Maryville, Tennessee on September 8, 1962. He was raised in Macon and started working at a young age for the family business, Coopers Scrap Iron, CSI. A natural leader, Tony worked hard to grow the company into a successful business. He was the force behind the business and dedicated much of his life to making it run smoothly. He often helped people who were down on their luck by putting them to work at CSI.
Tony was a man who always put family first. When he was 14 years old, he married Cindy McMillen Cooper and the couple has been together ever since. His family was his life and he enjoyed working alongside them. One of his proudest moments was that he lived to see his great-grandchild. At one time, there were five generations of Coopers living when his father was still alive.
Not only did he work alongside his kinfolk but in his spare time, Tony could also be found with his family. They were his greatest joy. He also had a passion for deep-sea fishing in Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. Tony was a great supporter of the Republican Party. He called many of the party leaders his friend. In addition, Tony was leader in the Romanian community where he served on its council for many years.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Macon on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery immediately following mass.
.
