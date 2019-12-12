Tony Thornton
August 13, 1962 - December 10, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Tony Thornton won his battle on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was 57 years old. The son of Nancy and the late Willie Thornton, Tony was born in Valdosta, Georgia. While living in Tennessee, he worked for Conway Twitty. After moving to Warner Robins he was employed for 10 years by Eddie Wiggins Automotive, followed by eleven years of employment at Five Star Ford. A man of steady faith, Tony was a devoted member of Macon-Cochran Field Church of God. Most of all, Tony loved his family and will be missed by all that were blessed to have known him.
In addition to his father, Tony was preceded his siblings, David Thornton and Gary Thornton.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 10 years, Regina "My Angel" Thornton, children, Anthony Thornton (Brittany) of Bonaire; Ashley Buchner (Robert) of Saint Augustine, Florida; Stephanie Burke (Tyler) of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and Alan Thornton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six grandchildren; siblings, Debbie Thornton (Harold) of Hawkinsville; Danny Thornton (Sarah) of Warner Robins; and Steve Thornton (Brenda) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Tony will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Tony will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Tony Thornton to ALS Hope Foundation at P.O. Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019