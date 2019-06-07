Tonya Renee Hill-Denerson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Tonya Renee Hill-Denerson will be held 3 PM Saturday, June8, 2019 at St Luke Baptist Church. Pastor Jarvis Adside will officiate. Interment service will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Denerson, 51, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Dealmond Denerson; mother, Cora L. Smith; father, Willie D. Hill, Jr.; two children, Ebone Deandra Denerson, and Ellesse Deamber Denerson; one sister, Adrian Denise Hill; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019