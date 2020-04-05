Torion Dacquan Little
January 3, 2000 - March 29, 2020
Cordele, GA- Torion Dacquan Little was born January 3, 2000 in Cordele, Georgia to Cassandra Little and Toriano Jones. He died on March 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Ballard Hudson Middle School and Southwest High School. Torion won the Macon Bar Association Law Day Essay Contest in 2012. His essay highlighted the fact that he did not want to be a statistic. He enjoyed long walks, football, video games and music. He had a beautiful smile and a wonderful personality. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed being the life of the party.
He is survived by his parents, 4 siblings, Quintavios (Mia) Little, Jatorion Little, Tyron Jones and Iyuna Little and niece Nataleya Little, nephew, Quintavious Little, Jr., Grandparents Joeann Little, Mitch and Mary Evans, special friends Hank and June O'Neal and a host of aunts, uncles cousins and friends. The family may be contacted at 2403 North Groveland Circle. Service entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home and will be private on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020