Totsy Campbell
October 15, 1934 - August 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Totsy Spivey Campbell of 110 Jordan Dr. Macon Ga., died Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Medical Center - Navicent Health. A gathering will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory 4378 Gray Highway Gray, Georgia 31032 with graveside service to follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, Joycliff Road with Rev. Scott Walston officiating at 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Campbell was born October 15th, 1934 in Soperton, Ga. and had lived in Macon for the past 71 years. She was the daughter of the late Ruel and Sudie Spivey.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Ennis Fielding Campbell, Sisters: Doris Jordan, Brothers: Herman Spivey and Hal Spivey. Grandson: Kyle Smith.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her children and all the people she touched with her giving and caring spirit that was energetic and boundless.
Totsy is survived by her Daughter: Karla (Dwayne) Campbell, Son: Marty Campbell, Brothers: Alex Spivey, William Spivey. Sisters: Marie Keeton, Montez Kitchings, Carol Rosenwald. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Joey) Floyd, Ryan (Ashley) Smith, Michael (Annie) Smith. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Jennifer Floyd 173 Maynard Rd., Gray, Ga.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Campbell family.
