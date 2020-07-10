Tracy Davis ParkerMay 14, 1960 - July 8, 2020Macon, GA- Tracy Davis Parker, 60, passed away peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice on July 8, 2020.Tracy was born May 14, 1960 to the late Larry E. Davis and Bobby Marsh Davis. Her husband, William Parker and brother, Larry Davis,Jr. preceded her in death. Tracy is survived by her sister, Lynn Davis Deaton and sister-in-law, Janice Mc Daniel Davis.Memorial donations may be made to:Salem Methodist ChurchGlenda McLendon6745 Hwy 87Macon, Ga 31210OrPine Pointe Hospice6261 Peake RoadMacon, Ga 31210The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Pine Pointe, and to Lynda Hammock for her care and love for Tracy.Burial will be private. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.