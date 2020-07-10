1/
Tracy Davis Parker
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Davis Parker
May 14, 1960 - July 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Tracy Davis Parker, 60, passed away peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice on July 8, 2020.
Tracy was born May 14, 1960 to the late Larry E. Davis and Bobby Marsh Davis. Her husband, William Parker and brother, Larry Davis,Jr. preceded her in death. Tracy is survived by her sister, Lynn Davis Deaton and sister-in-law, Janice Mc Daniel Davis.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Salem Methodist Church
Glenda McLendon
6745 Hwy 87
Macon, Ga 31210
Or
Pine Pointe Hospice
6261 Peake Road
Macon, Ga 31210
The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Pine Pointe, and to Lynda Hammock for her care and love for Tracy.
Burial will be private. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Tracy Davis Parker


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Lynn, I am truly sorry for your loss! I've known Tracy all of her life, she was truly a genuine person. Always same same every time I saw her. She will be missed by all who knew her!
BOBBIE OWENS
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved