Tracy Jerome Jester Jr. (1987 - 2019)
Tracy Jerome Jester, Jr.
October 28, 1987 - March 17, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Funeral services for Mr, Tracy Jerome "Gee" Jester, Jr., 31, will be Saturday, April 6th, time 1:00PM at Antioch Baptist Church, 1096 Old Cabiness Road, Forsyth. Burial Church Cemetery.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019
