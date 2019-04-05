Tracy Jerome Jester, Jr.
October 28, 1987 - March 17, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Funeral services for Mr, Tracy Jerome "Gee" Jester, Jr., 31, will be Saturday, April 6th, time 1:00PM at Antioch Baptist Church, 1096 Old Cabiness Road, Forsyth. Burial Church Cemetery.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019