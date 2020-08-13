Travis Greene
December 5, 1992 - August, 11, 2020
Gray, GA- Travis Greene, 27, of Gray, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A private memorial service will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gordon with the Reverends Roy Talbert and Steve Ard officiating. Family will greet friends Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5PM – 8PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sincerity Masonic Lodge, #430, c/o Travis Greene Fund, P.O. Box 430, Gray, GA 31032, for future cancer patients and families in need in our community.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences and view full obituary.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Travis Greene