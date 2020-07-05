Trenice O. SmithJanuary 04, 1994 - June 30, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Trenice O. Smith. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Serenity Memorial Gardens located at 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA. 31052. Pastor Christopher Finnell will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving mother, Stephanie Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.