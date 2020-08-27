Trent "T-Top" Veal, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Trent "T-Top" Veal, Sr. will be held 11 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Robert Chapman will officiate. Mr. Veal, 51, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Mamie Veal; father, Booker T. Washington; wife, Regina Williams; fourteen children; five sisters; two brothers and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.