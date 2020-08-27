1/1
Trent "T-top" Veal Sr.
Trent "T-Top" Veal, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Trent "T-Top" Veal, Sr. will be held 11 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Robert Chapman will officiate. Mr. Veal, 51, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Mamie Veal; father, Booker T. Washington; wife, Regina Williams; fourteen children; five sisters; two brothers and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Trent "T-Top" Veal, Sr.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
