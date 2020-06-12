Tressie Lea Brown
June 16, 1967 - June 11, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Tressie Lea Brown, 52, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Her husband and children were by her side.
Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 16, 1967, Tressie grew up in Brooklyn, Mississippi, where she graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School. She attended Word of Faith Bible College in New Orleans, Louisiana, and on August 12, 1989, married Jimmy Brown, the love of her life and her forever soulmate. Soon after marrying, Tressie and Jimmy moved to Warner Robins for Jimmy's career at Robins Air Force Base. She joyfully operated an in-home daycare for many years, providing a loving environment for the children placed in her care.
Tressie was a faithful and longtime member of Christ Chapel in Warner Robins and enjoyed participating with the Intercessory Prayer Team and Altar Ministry; she loved to serve the Lord by serving others. Wanting to be a source of help to others, Tressie and Jimmy founded "Journey of Hope," a cancer support group to help those battling cancer discover ways to cope with all aspects of their journeys with the disease. In her leisure time she loved scrapbooking, hiking, and cooking. Above all else, though, Tressie loved spending time with her beloved family; she shared unique and special relationships with each of them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reggie Earl Creel; and her sister, Sharon Craft.
Those left to cherish Tressie's memory include her devoted husband of 30 years, Jimmy Brown of Bonaire; children, Leanna Brown (Daniel) of Bonaire, Heather Caudiff (Tanner) of Fort Valley, Joshua, Benjamin, and Christy Brown, all of Bonaire, and Sidonie Weippert of Newark, New Jersey; granddaughter, Hope Weippert; mother, Bessie Simmons Weaver of Petal, Mississippi; and nephew, Evan Craft of Richton, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Christ Chapel with Pastor Andy King officiating. Tressie will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service. Due to the limited capacity of the church, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tressie Lea Brown
June 16, 1967 - June 11, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Tressie Lea Brown, 52, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Her husband and children were by her side.
Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 16, 1967, Tressie grew up in Brooklyn, Mississippi, where she graduated from Forrest County Agricultural High School. She attended Word of Faith Bible College in New Orleans, Louisiana, and on August 12, 1989, married Jimmy Brown, the love of her life and her forever soulmate. Soon after marrying, Tressie and Jimmy moved to Warner Robins for Jimmy's career at Robins Air Force Base. She joyfully operated an in-home daycare for many years, providing a loving environment for the children placed in her care.
Tressie was a faithful and longtime member of Christ Chapel in Warner Robins and enjoyed participating with the Intercessory Prayer Team and Altar Ministry; she loved to serve the Lord by serving others. Wanting to be a source of help to others, Tressie and Jimmy founded "Journey of Hope," a cancer support group to help those battling cancer discover ways to cope with all aspects of their journeys with the disease. In her leisure time she loved scrapbooking, hiking, and cooking. Above all else, though, Tressie loved spending time with her beloved family; she shared unique and special relationships with each of them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reggie Earl Creel; and her sister, Sharon Craft.
Those left to cherish Tressie's memory include her devoted husband of 30 years, Jimmy Brown of Bonaire; children, Leanna Brown (Daniel) of Bonaire, Heather Caudiff (Tanner) of Fort Valley, Joshua, Benjamin, and Christy Brown, all of Bonaire, and Sidonie Weippert of Newark, New Jersey; granddaughter, Hope Weippert; mother, Bessie Simmons Weaver of Petal, Mississippi; and nephew, Evan Craft of Richton, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Christ Chapel with Pastor Andy King officiating. Tressie will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens following the service. Due to the limited capacity of the church, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tressie Lea Brown
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.