Sept. 4, 1947 - April 6, 2019

Macon, GA- It is with great sadness that the family of Trevor Virgil Chatfield III announce his passing after a brief illness on Saturday April 6th 2019 at the age of 71. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with the memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church 4256 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, GA 31216. Reverend Greg Harrison will officiate.

Trevor was a resident of Macon, Georgia. Born in Atlanta, he lived his younger years in the Redbone community in Lamar County, GA and attended Gordon Military High School, class of 1965. He was the son of the late Trevor Virgil Chatfield Jr. and Agnes Bowdoin Chatfield. Trevor earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia College. He was a retired electrical engineer from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the choir. He also served for over 20 years of his life at Saint James Episcopal Church. Trevor sang in the choir, served as crucifer, lay reader and also held the highest honor of Senior Warden.

Trevor volunteered with the Loaves and Fishes Ministries, and taught electrical engineering at Macon Technical College.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa A. Chatfield, Children, Trevor Virgil Chatfield, IV (Delana), Valerie Chatfield Shepp, Christopher S. Ussery (Rachel), Jeffery R. Ussery (Heather), and Stephanie Lauren Ussery. Sisters, Christina Chatfield Davies (Phil), Juliet Chatfield Newsome. Grandchildren, Austin Ussery, Lindsey Ussery, Caralan Ussery, Jasmine Ussery, MacKenzie Huffman, Kaylee Ussery, Abigal Ussery, Jacob Huffman, Nicholas Huffman, Landon Ussery, Cassandra Shepp, Cason Chatfield, and Avery Shepp. Great grandchild, Kason. Several nieces and nephews.

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

