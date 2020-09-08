1/1
Troy E. McCook
1964 - 2020
April 23, 1964 - September 7, 2020
Roberta, GA- Troy E. McCook, 56, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Singletary and Rev. David Self officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Troy was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James C. McCook Sr. and Linda Gordon McCook. Troy was preceded in death by his best friend and life partner, Traci Johnson. He was a truck driver for Bridge Transport and had traveled to 48 states over his career. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother and cousin.
He is survived by his daughters; Linda (Justin) Moore, Melissa Jacobs, Kimberly Kakalecik, eight grandchildren; Sarah, Kaylee, Nathanael, Angel, Alexander, Raylan, Katelyn and Cheyanne, four brothers; Roger McCook, Johnny Burel, James McCook, Jr. and Lance McCook and several cousins.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
