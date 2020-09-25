TROY ROWELL
PERRY, GA- Troy Randal Rowell, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. Everyone is invited to participate in a safe-distance visitation by remaining in the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the circle driveway at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home to express love and support for his family on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services for anyone who would like to attend will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Perry Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jamie Powell officiating. If you feel like you are at risk, please wear a facial covering. If you feel sick or have symptoms of an illness, please view the funeral on Watson-Hunt Funeral Home's Facebook page as is available. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Perry, House of God Building Fund, 1105 Main St., Perry, GA 31069.
Troy was born in Buchanan, Georgia, graduated from Buchanan High School, and earned a degree in Engineering from Mississippi State University. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for two years, then promptly began working for Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base as an Aeronautical Engineer. After having lived at the base for a while, he moved to Perry in 1961, met and married the love of his life, Kay Jacobs, and the couple joined First Baptist Church of Perry in 1969. For over twenty years, he was the technician who operated the sound system at First Baptist Church of Perry, managing microphones, recorded music, and videos while recording services and adjusting volumes simultaneously. As time passed and technology advanced, Troy decided to step aside from the sound booth and enjoy Sundays in the Avon Buice Sunday School Class where he was a member and sit downstairs in the sanctuary for worship services. He regularly attended the Tuesday morning men's prayer group as they met and prayed in various locations around Perry. He was so proud of the home in which his family lived for over forty years, since he designed and custom built it just for them. Troy enjoyed his job at RAFB and eventually retired after forty years of service.
Those left to cherish the memories they made with Troy are his loving and devoted wife of over fifty-three years, Kay Jacobs Rowell of Perry; his children, Cindy Taylor (Michael) of Perry and Alan Rowell (Kastina) of Kathleen; his grandchildren, Devon Griger, Thomas Griger, Ryann Taylor, Kayleigh Rowell, and Colton Rowell; his brother, Gerald Rowell (Betty) of Ft. Valley, his bonus brothers, Jerry Bush (Doris) of Peachtree City and Jimmy Bush (Susan) of Pigeon Forge, TN; his sisters-in-law, Marcilla Heath, Beverly Malone (Tom), and Doris Jacobs; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Drew Rowell, Troy Cleveland Rowell, and Claudine Bush Rowell; an infant son, Keith Rowell; his infant daughters, Sonya Rowell and Dawn Rowell; and his brothers-in-law, Ted Heath, Billy O'Dell, and Mike Jacobs.
