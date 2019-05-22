Truman Leroy Letterman
Gray, Georgia- Truman Leroy Letterman, 80, of Oakland Drive, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at a local hospital. Services will be private.
Mr. Letterman was born September 25, 1938, in Joplin, Missouri and had lived in Jones County for the past forty-three years. He was the son of the late Jasper Letterman and Addi Norris Letterman. Mr. Letterman honorably served his country with the United States Navy and after retirement, worked an additional twenty years for Atlanta Gas Light Company as well as several years as a repairman for Jonesco Restuarant Supply. He was preceded in death by his wife: Carol Jean Letterman.
Mr. Letterman is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Tracy and Karen Letterman, sisters: Mary Hamrick and Janice Kohler.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Jones County Animal Shelter, 1015 Monticello Hwy, Gray, Georgia 31032.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2019