Turner Aldine Tribble, Jr.
Titusville, Florida- Turner Aldine Tribble, Jr., 79, of Titusville, Florida passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, in the presence of his family. Graveside Memorial Services will take place at High View Cemetery in Gray, Georgia, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Turner was born December 14, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia and served in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his father: Turner Tribble, Sr.; mother and step-father: Patty and Thomas Lindsey; son: Jimmy Hamlin; brothers: T. Alonzo (Sandy) Lindsey and Ronnie Lindsey.
Turner is survived by his wife of 37 years, Annette S. Tribble; daughters: Bonnie Price (Dwayne), Sharon Newsome (Jerry) of GA, Denise McDaniel (Darrell); sister, Angela Ivester; brother, Donald Lindsey (Cheryl) of GA; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019