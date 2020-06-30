Tyler Eugene Conger
1992 - 2020
Tyler Eugene Conger
April 8, 1992 - June 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Tyler Eugene Conger, 28, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 1:00 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jeff Price officiating.
Tyler was born on April 8, 1992, in Macon, Georgia. He was employed with Corporate Reality Management, where he worked in maintenance. Tyler was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He loved cooking and spending time outdoors, especially on a lake somewhere. Tyler was known to lovingly aggravate everyone around him. His wife, kids, and niece were his world.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patti Conger.
Left to cherish Tyler's memory is his wife, Danielle Fountain Conger; daughter, Peyton Conger; son, Brantley "Bubba" Conger; mother, Donna Conger (Hayne Smith); father, Mark Conger; grandparents, Frances Taylor and Larry Taylor, and Gene Conger; sister, Addy Shuman; brothers, Austin Conger (Kimberly Arp), Kason Conger (Rachel Doss), Brayden Shuman, and Tommy Smith; niece, Karlee Conger; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
June 29, 2020
Tyler was a great guy. I loved the good times we had fishing grilling out playing corn hole but most of all the chats we had when we were traveling for work. Tyler u are my nephew and I will always remember u. I will make sure your family has what they need. I love u with all my heart and u will be greatly missed your Uncle Todd love u buddy.
Todd Conger
Family
