Tyler Eugene Conger
April 8, 1992 - June 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Tyler Eugene Conger, 28, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 1:00 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jeff Price officiating.
Tyler was born on April 8, 1992, in Macon, Georgia. He was employed with Corporate Reality Management, where he worked in maintenance. Tyler was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He loved cooking and spending time outdoors, especially on a lake somewhere. Tyler was known to lovingly aggravate everyone around him. His wife, kids, and niece were his world.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patti Conger.
Left to cherish Tyler's memory is his wife, Danielle Fountain Conger; daughter, Peyton Conger; son, Brantley "Bubba" Conger; mother, Donna Conger (Hayne Smith); father, Mark Conger; grandparents, Frances Taylor and Larry Taylor, and Gene Conger; sister, Addy Shuman; brothers, Austin Conger (Kimberly Arp), Kason Conger (Rachel Doss), Brayden Shuman, and Tommy Smith; niece, Karlee Conger; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tyler Eugene Conger
April 8, 1992 - June 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Tyler Eugene Conger, 28, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 1:00 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jeff Price officiating.
Tyler was born on April 8, 1992, in Macon, Georgia. He was employed with Corporate Reality Management, where he worked in maintenance. Tyler was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He loved cooking and spending time outdoors, especially on a lake somewhere. Tyler was known to lovingly aggravate everyone around him. His wife, kids, and niece were his world.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patti Conger.
Left to cherish Tyler's memory is his wife, Danielle Fountain Conger; daughter, Peyton Conger; son, Brantley "Bubba" Conger; mother, Donna Conger (Hayne Smith); father, Mark Conger; grandparents, Frances Taylor and Larry Taylor, and Gene Conger; sister, Addy Shuman; brothers, Austin Conger (Kimberly Arp), Kason Conger (Rachel Doss), Brayden Shuman, and Tommy Smith; niece, Karlee Conger; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Tyler Eugene Conger
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.