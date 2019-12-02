Tyler Philip Hollen
May 3, 1978 - November 30, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Tyler Philip Hollen; 41, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence. A memorial gathering will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon.
Born in Ashland Oregon, he was the son of Philip John Hollen and Geraldine Bruchett Hollen. He was a server at the Fountain of Juice and LOCO's of Macon until it closed.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Nicole Hollen, Parents, Philip John and Geraldine Hollen; Brother, Austin Gerald Hollen(Amanda).
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2019