Tyne Gonzalez
Macon, Ga - Tyne Gonzalez, 88, passed away 15 February 2019. Tyne was born in Taylor County, GA, 15 January 1931. She was retired from the GA Foresty Service and was one of Jehovah's Witneses. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years Robert, two daughters,Patricia Gonzalez and Deborah Adams, and a great-grandson Cameron Woodard. Survivors include her two sons, Dale (G!) Gonzalez (Macon) and Brian Gonzalez (Athens), grandson Stephen Woodard (Crystal) of LaGrange, granddaughters Kristen (Mitchell) of Atlanta, Dana Folsom (Jeffery) of Griffin, great-grandchildren, Chelsey Woodard, Payton Woodard, Kaleb Woodard, Karston Woodard (LaGrange), two sisters, Gloria McAfee and Sandra Land, both of Macon and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held 11AM, Tuesday February 19, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 5215 Log Cabin Dr. Macon, Ga. Robert Martin will officiate. The family will greet visitors an hour before and after the service.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory has charge of arrangements. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019