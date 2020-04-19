Tyrone Maurice Scott
December 21, 1960 - April 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Tyrone Maurice Scott was born in Macon to Carolyn Scott. He graduated from Central High School, Class of 1980, served in the US Army, US Army National Guard and worked as a machinist at Robins AFB.
He is survived by his wife, Carla B. Scott; son, Raphael M. Scott; brother Reginald (Angela) Scott; niece, Melody Scott; aunts, Annie Ruth Warner, Mary Murray both of Macon and Gail Scott, Nashville, TN and a host of relatives and friends.
Service will be private.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Tyrone Maurice Scott
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020