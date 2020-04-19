Tyrone Maurice Scott (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Janice Bryant
  • "Sending my condolences!"
    - Cathy Jones
  • "Rip my Friend "
    - Josephine
  • "Tyrone was one of the coolest brothers in school,always..."
    - Curtis Robinson
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Obituary
Tyrone Maurice Scott
December 21, 1960 - April 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Tyrone Maurice Scott was born in Macon to Carolyn Scott. He graduated from Central High School, Class of 1980, served in the US Army, US Army National Guard and worked as a machinist at Robins AFB.
He is survived by his wife, Carla B. Scott; son, Raphael M. Scott; brother Reginald (Angela) Scott; niece, Melody Scott; aunts, Annie Ruth Warner, Mary Murray both of Macon and Gail Scott, Nashville, TN and a host of relatives and friends.
Service will be private.
Hutchings Service


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020
