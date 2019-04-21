Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ulyess Lamar Wiggins. View Sign

SMSGT. Ulyess Lamar Wiggins, USAF (Ret.)

March 13, 1933 - April 17, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Ulyess Lamar Wiggins, 86, of Warner Robins, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Lamar was born and raised in Sale City, Georgia, to the late Birdine and Jesse Wiggins. In 1953, following graduation from high school, Lamar entered the United States Air Force. His first duty assignment was Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. It was during his time at Dover that he met Beverly, a young lady from Frackville, Pennsylvania, on a blind date. Realizing that she was the love of his life, they were married on February 9, 1957, and they began a 61 year adventure and love story.

Lamar honorably and faithfully served the nation as a member of the United States Air Force for 26 years, retiring at Robins Air Force Base in 1979. Following a successful career in the Air Force, Lamar went on to complete a Civil Service career and retired in 1997 from The Vehicle Directorate at Robins Air Force Base. Lamar also served as a member of the Board of Directors for Robins Federal Credit Union.

As a believer and follower of Christ, he enjoyed his fellowship as a member of Central Baptist Church. Lamar's biggest joys were Beverly, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Granddaddy".

Along with his parents, Lamar was preceded in death by his brothers, Rabon Wiggins, Spurlin "Buck" Wiggins; and sister, Juanita Johnson.

Lamar is survived by his children Randy and Debbie of Eatonton, Georgia, Perry and Annette of Chapman, Kansas, and Jeffrey and Terri of Asheville, North Carolina; as well as sisters, Myrtice Brock of Sale City, Georgia, and Wynema Scott of Funston, Georgia. He is survived by six grandchildren, Ashley L. Wiggins, Brandon L. Wiggins, Virginia H. Reddy, Jessica L. Amacker, Dallas L. Wiggins, and Grayson L. Wiggins; and nine great grandchildren, Sam Lamar, Madison, Charlie, Anna Claire, Jack, Chip, Emily, Amelia, and Rue.

The Wiggins family extends an invitation to the visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home and to Lamar's Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home, 417 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, Georgia. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral in Parkway Memorial Gardens, 720 Carl Vinson Parkway, also in Warner Robins.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088
(478) 953-1478

