MR. ULYSSES LUCAS SR.Philadelphia, PA.- MR. ULYSSES LUCAS SR., affectionately known as "Ulyss", son and 9th child of the late Eugene Lucas Sr. and Estella Rogers, was born June 10, 1929 in Culpepper Bottom, Macon, Bibb County, Georgia. Ulysses was baptized at the New Hope Baptist Church in Macon, GA by the late Reverend T. J. Lynch.In 1955, Ulysses met the love of his life; a schoolteacher from Atlantic City, NJ named Mary Augusta Hurst. They were united in holy matrimony November 9, 1963, at the St. James A.M.E. Church in Atlantic City, NJ.God called Ulysses home Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020. Ulysses was predeceased in death by his wife Mary H. Lucas, parents, Eugene and Estella Lucas, and all 10 of his siblings, China Mae, Genie, L.M., Gladys, Cile, Dave, Alvin, Sue, and Clarence Lucas.Ulysses leaves to mourn and cherish precious memories: his devoted son, Kevin E. Lucas, daughter, Pamela K. Lucas, and grandson, Soren A. Lucas, all of Lansdowne, PA; eldest son, Ulysses "Paul" Lucas Jr. of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter, Christine T. Spearman (Erik) of Richmond, CA; grandson Leonard Wiggins; one great-granddaughter; a first cousin, Annie Joy Shellman of Upper Marlboro, MD; childhood friend Mr. Benjamin "BJ" Sullivan Jr. of Macon, GA;, and a host of devoted cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom he all loved.