Urich O. Rutherford
March 23, 1979 - May 8, 2020
Macon , GA- Memorial services for Urich O. Rutherford will be private to the family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his parents: Richard Rutherford & Vivian Davis Balkcom.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing during COVID19, while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home Macon.
